Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of KL traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 410,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,700. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$25.67 and a 52 week high of C$76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$72.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

