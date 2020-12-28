Kleros Price Up 18% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $69.55 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kleros has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005452 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 582,081,645 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

