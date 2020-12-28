Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.27

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.27 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 70537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMTUY. Citigroup upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Komatsu Ltd. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.