Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 26.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,778,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,442 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE KOS opened at $2.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.