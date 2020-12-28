Krios (GIG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $652.00

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 88.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Krios token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. Krios has a total market cap of $7.76 million and $652.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00132347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00631076 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00326638 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00058973 BTC.

Krios Token Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.