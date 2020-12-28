KZ Cash Price Down 54.9% Over Last 7 Days (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded down 54.9% against the US dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $1,459.52 and $2.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002987 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013936 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 156.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.