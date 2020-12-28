Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ladder Capital has increased its dividend payment by 64.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 166.7%.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $609,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 493,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,645 shares of company stock worth $1,953,191. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

