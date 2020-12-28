Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Lead Wallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $593,990.49 and approximately $1,283.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00022613 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131094 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00627886 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00167499 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00323032 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00058351 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016781 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.