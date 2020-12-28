Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $46.26 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 306,643 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 6.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.