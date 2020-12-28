Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.87. 36,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 459.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth about $248,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

