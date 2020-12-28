Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Critical Review

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lightbridge and Ashford, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.71%. Given Ashford’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Lightbridge.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -49.93% -47.63% Ashford -60.48% -30.42% 5.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Lightbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightbridge and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge $170,000.00 124.24 -$10.59 million N/A N/A Ashford $291.25 million 0.05 -$13.85 million $7.07 0.79

Lightbridge has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford.

Volatility & Risk

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.23, indicating that its share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.62, indicating that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ashford beats Lightbridge on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightbridge

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nuclear fuel technology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

