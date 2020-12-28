Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.30. 786,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 287,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMNL. Bloom Burton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liminal BioSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

The firm has a market cap of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Liminal BioSciences in the third quarter worth $32,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

