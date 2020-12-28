Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.40.

LIND opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit