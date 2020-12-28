Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $778.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 71.47%. Equities analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,055 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $667,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.