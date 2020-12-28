LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 3% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $4,508.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,050,384,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,159,503 tokens. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

