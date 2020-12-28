Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $289.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Littelfuse stock opened at $251.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.66. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $253.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 10,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $2,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,833,331.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 1,110 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $228,815.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,426 shares of company stock worth $21,189,419. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

