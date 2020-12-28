Logitech International (LOGI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI):

12/22/2020 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

12/21/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/21/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $105.00 to $110.00.

12/16/2020 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Logitech International is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Logitech International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2020 – Logitech International was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LOGI stock opened at $92.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.18. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.06 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,004 shares of company stock worth $11,528,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 68.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

