Loopring [NEO] Price Hits $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00023894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00132412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.54 or 0.00612225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161291 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00327183 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00056993 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

