Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 30,265 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,808 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPX opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

