Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Down 12.1%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s stock price fell 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 3,914,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 1,202,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54.

Luokung Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:LKCO)

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

