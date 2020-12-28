Lympo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,069.00 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 30% higher against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $77,069.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lympo

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

