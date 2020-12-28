Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.87 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post earnings per share of ($3.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.20). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($14.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.10) to ($10.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.00) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MSGE traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 871 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,990. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

