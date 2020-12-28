MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.81.

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on MAG Silver from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 158.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $46,627,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after buying an additional 89,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 22,887 shares during the last quarter.

MAG stock opened at $18.64 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

