Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a $61.50 target price on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magna International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.68.

Shares of MGA opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magna International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

