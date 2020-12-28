Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0025

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Maincoin token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $928,702.78 and $10,817.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00045408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.78 or 0.02119632 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

