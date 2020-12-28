Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Million

Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will post sales of $10.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.80 million and the lowest is $10.77 million. Marchex reported sales of $28.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year sales of $87.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.89 million to $87.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $49.84 million, with estimates ranging from $49.50 million to $50.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Shares of MCHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,621. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHX. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 21.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 249,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 98,202 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 416.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

