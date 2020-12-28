MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) versus Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Head-To-Head Survey

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MarketAxess and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketAxess 0 8 3 0 2.27 Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

MarketAxess presently has a consensus price target of $501.70, indicating a potential downside of 12.46%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $94.33, indicating a potential downside of 5.67%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than MarketAxess.

Dividends

MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MarketAxess pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MarketAxess has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Piper Sandler Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares MarketAxess and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketAxess 42.73% 33.35% 26.26% Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01%

Risk and Volatility

MarketAxess has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MarketAxess shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MarketAxess and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketAxess $511.35 million 42.55 $204.90 million $5.40 106.13 Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 2.11 $111.71 million $7.36 13.59

MarketAxess has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, leveraged loans, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including Composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

