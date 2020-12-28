Maro Achieves Market Cap of $9.91 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $9.91 million and $889,531.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00045779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00307578 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.02167868 BTC.

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 918,355,809 coins and its circulating supply is 461,330,653 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

