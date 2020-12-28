McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 323,702 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McEwen Mining by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,420,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 132,309 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $1,107,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 180,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 140.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 463,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.93. McEwen Mining Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 140.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

