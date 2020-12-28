Megacoin Trading 55.4% Higher Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $45.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.62 or 0.00488682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 80.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,349,198 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

