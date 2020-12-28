Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 5,798,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,864% from the average daily volume of 295,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

Get Mer Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.