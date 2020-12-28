Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) shares rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 5,798,715 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,864% from the average daily volume of 295,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mer Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.10.
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSL)
Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).
