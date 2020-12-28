Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Receives $6.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other Mesa Air Group news, Director Mitchell I. Gordon sold 5,700 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $39,387.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,454.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187. Insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 573,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,935. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $221.36 million, a PE ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.95 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 742 daily departures to 144 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

