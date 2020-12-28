Meta Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Meta token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $1.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00131847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.00629436 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00168420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.00325043 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017341 BTC.

About Meta

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,160,059 tokens. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling Meta

Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.