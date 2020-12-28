Metacoin (MTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $83.47 Million

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metacoin has a market capitalization of $83.47 million and $38,814.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00046706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00308769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $592.75 or 0.02206118 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network . Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

