Metronome 24 Hour Volume Reaches $609,682.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $13.57 million and $609,682.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00004619 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $18.94.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00023708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00143809 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00211253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.00615514 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00333563 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00017933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00056160 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,644,463 coins and its circulating supply is 11,215,364 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

