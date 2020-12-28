MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of -18.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE:MFA opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. MFA Financial has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

