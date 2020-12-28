MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 15th

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.488 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend by 80.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a payout ratio of 361.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

