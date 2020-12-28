Michael Hogan Acquires 7,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Michael Hogan bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,484.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Hogan bought 1,159 shares of United Insurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $5,852.95.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 276,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $236.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.78. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $199.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -22.22%.

Several analysts have commented on UIHC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 247,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Insurance by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Insurance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

