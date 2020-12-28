Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.72. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $8.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

