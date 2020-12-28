MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $366.89

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $366.89 and last traded at $365.00, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,688.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $127.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.26 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,350 shares of company stock worth $42,936,631. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4,444.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 345.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 116.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

