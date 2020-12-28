Minereum (MNE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.68 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 51.5% against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $7,100.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00144550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00212856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00614991 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00330683 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00056880 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum was first traded on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,967,248 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

