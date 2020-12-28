Minto Apartment (MI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$31.16 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Sunday, October 25th.

Dividend History for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

