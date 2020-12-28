Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans Purchases 50,000 Shares

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,219.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 29th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 100,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,976.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Patrick Charles Evans acquired 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,708.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$27.60 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.29 and a 52 week high of C$0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V) (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd. (MRZ.V)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

