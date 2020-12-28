Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00023060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00132859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00629599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00161836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00328250 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017506 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00058309 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,163,849 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Mirror Protocol Token Trading

Mirror Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

