Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be purchased for about $18.01 or 0.00066435 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $45,580.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00131937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.23 or 0.00624212 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00168576 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00322179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00059783 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016932 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 135,303 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

