Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.13. Mogo shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,725 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOGO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

