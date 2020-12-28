Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $4.13. Mogo shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 1,725 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOGO. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.85.

Mogo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit