Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Momo were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 682.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.22 on Monday. Momo Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Momo Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.