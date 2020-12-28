Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Down 22.7% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000765 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $5,783.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00627370 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

