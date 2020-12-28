Monetha (MTH) Hits Market Cap of $3.07 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Monetha has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $170,942.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00045824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00295028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00029190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (MTH) is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

