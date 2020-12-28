Monkey Project Price Hits $0.0065 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Monkey Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $75,976.54 and approximately $374.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,715,416 coins. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

