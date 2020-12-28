Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 270.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Avnet worth $6,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 53,953 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after acquiring an additional 375,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $34.47 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $290,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.